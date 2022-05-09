Don’t Forget to Vote for the Indiana Members Credit Union April Athlete of the Month

The Fishers Tigers JV Red team (16-1/9-1) lost their first game of the season as they dropped a classic pitcher’s duel to the Franklin Central Flashes by a score of 1-0. Jacob Kohlman and Luke Minns threw a combined no-hitter, but the Flashes were able to take advantage of fielding errors to score the only run of the game in the top of the 6th inning. Kohlman threw 4 innings and struck out 5 while only allowing 2 walks. Minns was saddled with the loss as he threw the final three innings striking out 3 and only allowing 2 walks.

FISHERS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO