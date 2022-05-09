ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't Forget to Vote for the Indiana Members Credit Union April Athlete of the Month

By Admin
fisherstigersathletics.com
 4 days ago

You only have two more days to vote for...

fisherstigersathletics.com

Comments / 0

fisherstigersathletics.com

JV Red Baseball falls to Franklin Central 1-0 despite combined no-hitter

The Fishers Tigers JV Red team (16-1/9-1) lost their first game of the season as they dropped a classic pitcher's duel to the Franklin Central Flashes by a score of 1-0. Jacob Kohlman and Luke Minns threw a combined no-hitter, but the Flashes were able to take advantage of fielding errors to score the only run of the game in the top of the 6th inning. Kohlman threw 4 innings and struck out 5 while only allowing 2 walks. Minns was saddled with the loss as he threw the final three innings striking out 3 and only allowing 2 walks.
FISHERS, IN
fisherstigersathletics.com

JV Silver Baseball falls to Franklin Central 13 – 3

The Fishers Tigers JV Silver team (14-6/6-5) dropped game 2 of the conference series with the Franklin Central Flashes. The game was limited to 5 innings as the Tigers were 10-run ruled. The Tiger pitching staff and defense struggled to find their way throughout the game. The TIgers gave up...
FISHERS, IN
fisherstigersathletics.com

Varsity Tigers Baseball Wins Game 1 vs. Franklin Central

The #5 ranked Fishers Tigers Varsity Baseball team (18-5/10-1) wins Game 1 over Franklin Central Flashes by a score of 6-3. The Tigers jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the 1st inning. Joey Brenczewski led off the rally with a double down the left field line. Carson Dunn followed with a single to centerfield to advance Brenczewski to 3rd. After Dunn stole 2nd, Jack Brown singled up the middle for 2 RBIs scoring Brenczewski and Dunn. Brown would score with 2 outs when Curtis Kearschner reached on an error by the centerfielder.
FISHERS, IN
fisherstigersathletics.com

JV Silver Baseball beats Avon 7 – 3

The Fishers Tigers JV Silver team (13-5/5-4) defeated the Avon Orioles in Game 2 of the conference series. Tonight's game was a make-up of a cancellation from last week. The Tigers won the game 7-3 behind a strong outing from Gearhart on the mound. The offense was led by...
AVON, IN
fisherstigersathletics.com

JV Red Baseball jumps out to early lead in 8-5 victory over New Pal

The Fishers Tigers JV Red team (16-0/9-0) started off fast and was able to hold on to secure the victory in a competitive game over the New Palestine Dragons by a score of 8-5. The Tigers scored first after Logan Miller reached on an error and subsequently moved to 2nd...
FISHERS, IN

Comments / 0

