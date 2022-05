It's been over two months since Conroe couple Robert and Sandra Perez last spoke with their 31-year-old son, Timothy J. Perez, after he went to visit his brother in Austin in March. The Perez family has been looking for their son ever since he appeared to get lost and run out of gas on the way to visit his brother on March 5. Robert said he last spoke with his son at around 1 a.m."He said, 'Dad, come get me, I'm lost,'" Robert Perez said. "I said, 'Pull, over,' but he just hung up, and we were never able to...

