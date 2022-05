It's time to channel your inner Erin Hamlin and luge down a mountain this summer in Upstate New York. Here's an opportunity for an experience you never thought you'd get to enjoy. Take part in Discover Luge this year at Mt Van Hoevenberg. Just a short drive out of Lake Placid, you can luge like an Olympian, without the pressure of millions watching you.

LAKE PLACID, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO