PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia neighborhood is remembering another victim of the city’s gun violence epidemic. Twenty-year-old Emmanuel Sowell was a former football player at Northeast High School and was gunned down over the weekend. A balloon release for this grieving family who only wants to hold on. “I’m still in disbelief and I can’t really explain how I’m feeling because, in my mind, he’s still here,” Jurnee Mowery said. On Tuesday, loved ones of Emmanuel Sowell gathered at Max Myers Playground in his memory. The 20-year-old was a student-athlete on a full scholarship at Delaware Valley University. “A Black man out in these streets...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO