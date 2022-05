ANN ARBOR, Mich.—Natasha Andrea Oon took sole possession of first place after shooting a two-under 69 in the second round of the NCAA Ann Arbor Regional as the fifth-ranked San José State women's golf team moved into second place Tuesday after shooting and even-par 284 on the par-71 U-M Golf Course.

