ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Democrats ready vote to protect abortion after McConnell says national ban 'possible'

By Libby Cathey
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FrE26_0fY55NCb00

A critical week in the battle over abortion rights -- what activists are calling the "fight of a generation" -- kicked off in the U.S. Senate on Monday, with Democrats preparing to force a vote seeking to enshrine abortion rights into federal law, following last week's bombshell leak showing the Supreme Court's conservative majority ready to overturn Roe versus Wade.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer filed cloture on Monday on a motion to start debate on the Women's Health Protection Act, setting up the bill for a roll call vote on Wednesday -- but without 60 votes needed to overcome the Senate filibuster, the legislation is poised to fail, as a similar version did in February. Republicans are united against both the bill and lowering the threshold to break the Senate filibuster.

MORE: California, New York look to expand abortion access, including to people from other states

Still, the vote, while largely symbolic, will force every single senator, Democrat and Republican, to go on the record on where they stand on the issue, Schumer said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bugHC_0fY55NCb00
Ron Adar/Shutterstock - PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer announces details in his fight to codify a woman's right to choose, specifically the Senate vote he will hold on Wednesday, May 11, on May 8, 2022, in New York.

"I ask my colleagues to think carefully about their choice later this week. No more running, no more hiding. The vote will shine light on every single one of us," he said from the Senate floor on Monday afternoon.

Ahead of Wednesday's vote, more Democrats also expressed outrage over Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell telling USA Today in an interview published on Saturday that if Republicans take control of Congress, they could pursue a national ban on abortion -- which activists on both sides of the aisle will likely use as a rallying cry this midterm election season.

MORE: GOP pushback builds against Trump primary picks: The Note

"If the leaked opinion became the final opinion, legislative bodies -- not only at the state level but at the federal level -- could certainly legislate in that area," McConnell said , asked if a national abortion ban was "worthy of debate."

"So yeah, it's possible," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qz0U3_0fY55NCb00
J. Scott Applewhite/AP - PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined by the GOP leadership, meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 3, 2022.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at Monday's press briefing, asked if the administration believes the U.S. could completely outlaw abortion without court intervention, Psaki said that the risk is "serious," adding the White House support Schumer's move to get senators "on the record."

"McConnell's comments make it perfectly clear why the game here is not about states' rights," Schumer added on Monday. "The goal has always been a national ban on abortions altogether."

Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, pointed out to ABC's "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday that a national ban on abortion would be "inconsistent" with the long-standing Republican argument that the authority over abortion be returned to the states.

"If you look at a constitutional or a national standard, that goes against that thrust of the states having prerogative," replied Hutchinson, chair of the National Governors Association. "And secondly, I think there's some constitutional issues of a national standard as well as to what is the authority of the Constitution to enact that."

MORE: Arkansas governor says he opposes national abortion ban

With Democrats seizing McConnell's message, Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., already launched a digital ad linking her GOP opponents to what her campaign calls "McConnell's decade-long crusade to criminalize abortion."

"Ultimately, I think this is going to push a lot of people to the polls this November, that may have otherwise stayed home," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said on "Fox News Sunday." "Because they see that this fight is coming not just in the state legislatures, but in Washington as well."

The stunning leak out of the Supreme Court has offered Democrats a chance to focus on the judiciary and argue that Biden's judicial choices will be obstructed if Republicans regain control of the Senate, but it has also energized opponents of abortion rights, who have been waiting nearly 50 years for the court to strike down Roe.

Over the weekend, thousands of people took to the streets in Washington, rallying to send a message to the conservative-leaning justices on the bench, who appear poised to overturn the 1973 landmark ruling, according to the draft opinion obtained by Politico .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02C7gc_0fY55NCb00
Ted S. Warren/AP - PHOTO: A person holds a sign referencing the U.S. Supreme Court as they take part in a rally in favor of abortion rights on the steps of the Temple of Justice, which houses the Washington state Supreme Court at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., May 3, 2022.

Those demonstrators -- some gathering outside of the homes of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts -- are part of the majority of Americans who believe Roe versus Wade should be upheld, but across the country, if Roe is overturned, at least 26 states would either ban abortion or severely restrict access to it.

MORE: How abortion clinics are preparing for possible fall of Roe v. Wade

"We need to make sure that every single voter understands that the Republican Party and Mitch McConnell does not believe that their daughters, that their mothers, that their sisters have rights to make fundamental life and death decisions," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., told CNN's "State of the Union."

While the House of Representatives had already voted to codify Roe, Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated in a new "Dear Colleague" letter on Monday that more measures would come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVMbH_0fY55NCb00
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters - PHOTO: Demonstrators in support of reproductive rights protest outside of Supreme Court Justice John Robert's home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, near Washington, D.C., May 7, 2022.

"We know we must carry forward this fight in the weeks and months ahead. Our proud pro-choice House Majority must continue this fight in the public arena so that the American people know that their rights are on the ballot this November," she said.

MORE: With Supreme Court poised to reverse Roe, most Americans support abortion rights: POLL

Last week, an ABC News/Washington Post poll found a majority of Americans support upholding Roe, say abortion should be legal in all or most cases and -- by a wide margin -- see abortion as a decision to be made by a woman and her doctor, not by lawmakers.

Comments / 304

Karma Matters
2d ago

Many of these comments are incomplete thoughts made by the misinformed. Let me help. The Supreme Court does not make law. They interpret it after the fact and determine it’s constitutionality. They did not rule “against” abortion. They ruled that the justices who reviewed it should not have done so and that the constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion. They are sending the issue back to the states, to the voters to decide. Congress can take up the issue. Even though they don’t have the votes (even with the filibuster being suspended) it is being taken to the floor for a vote by congress. That is because the people elected their representatives to, well, represent them. The reason there are not enough votes is due to the fact that the people they represent do not support the bill as written (abortion for any reason up to birth and government funded). So, they don’t have the votes. It will fail as it should. It will go to each individual state to determine how it should

Reply(47)
53
Ed Hlavaty
2d ago

You would think they'd do something about inflation, Fuel and food prices. Waste time for a vote that's going to fail. All these Idiot's need to go.

Reply(11)
37
Adam Palm
2d ago

It may well be "the fight of a generation". Unfortunately,.the generation that their referring, doesn't really care. Too busy play video games.

Reply(8)
36
Related
Fox News

Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to dissolve Biden's 'unconstitutional' DHS disinformation board

FIRST ON FOX: Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing a bill Wednesday that would immediately dissolve President Biden's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) disinformation board, which includes removing the executive director position currently held by the new controversial director, Nina Jankowicz. The Missouri Republican's legislation is aimed at immediately dissolving...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Martha Raddatz
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Senate Democrats#The U S Senate#The Supreme Court#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Another high court leak suggests Roe v. Wade is in deep trouble

It’s been a while since the political world received a jolt as dramatic as the one it received a week ago. It was Monday night when Politico released a leaked draft ruling, written by Justice Samuel Alito, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The document was a bold rejection of Roe v. Wade, and if approved by the conservative jurist’s colleagues, it would turn back the clock in the United States by roughly a half-century.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

637K+
Followers
152K+
Post
348M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy