New York state senators were expected to advance a package of legislation Tuesday to prohibit animal abuse and neglect and increase the penalty for their mistreatment. Ban on manufacture and sale of animal tested cosmetics: This bill, S.4839B, sponsored by Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, prohibits the sale of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. The sale or manufacture of such products will be punishable by a fine amounting up to but no more than $5,000 for the first violation, and no more than $1,000 per day if the offense continues.

