Sacramento, CA

KFBK Morning News Show Recap - Monday May 9th

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEviction notices are being sent out in Sacramento as COVID back rent restrictions end, leading to temporary lower rent prices. On popular rental platforms such as Zillow, HotPads, and Trulia, Sacramento area rental listing prices are...

kfbk.iheart.com

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Weather: Difference Between A Funnel Cloud, Gustnado, and Tornado

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In the last few months, viewers have sent in photos wondering if they saw a tornado, funnel cloud, or gustnado, and here is the difference between the three. On Tuesday, a viewer sent a photo from their backyard to CBS13’s Tracy Humphrey, saying they saw a funnel cloud. After sending it to the National Weather Service, it was confirmed to be a gustnado. As Tracy Humphrey explained, a funnel cloud is when you have rotation extending from a storm or cloud base. When that rotation extends to and hits the ground, it is considered a tornado. A gustnado is still a swirl or an eddy; it is not part of the parent cloud. It is an independent eddy that swirls. According to the National Weather Service, an eddy is swirling currents of air at variance with the main current. The big difference is that the swirl that comes with a gustnado does not extend from the base of the cloud all the way down. The wind swirls forming the eddy do not connect to a cloud base. If they did, it would be a funnel cloud.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Assemblyman Kiley Joins Roseville Restaurant Owner Matthew Oliver Who’s Facing Pandemic Protocol Penalty

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – They’re filling up the tables with more orders coming in, but business at House of Oliver in Roseville could come to a screeching halt. The restaurant is now threatened with a 30-day closure from Alcohol Beverage Control for defying COVID-19 protocols during the pandemic. “These were nonsense guidelines. The governor knew they were nonsense guidelines which was why he didn’t follow them,” said owner Matthew Oliver. “It’s time to turn the page. We shouldn’t be looking back, we shouldn’t be litigating past battles. We shouldn’t be saying we’re going to take your license away for something you did 18 months...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Sacramento, CA
iheart.com

Severe Weather Expected After Cold Front

The Omaha office of the National Weather Service says much of the area is in an enhanced risk for severe storms late Thursday afternoon through the evening. southeast, east central, and northeast Nebraska, and southwest, and west central Iowa;. They expect thunderstorms to develop in central Nebraska late in the...
OMAHA, NE
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Why Was Metal Fencing Installed Along The I-80 Bridge Over The Sacramento River?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some viewers have said the newly installed metal fencing along the sides of the I-80 Bryte Bend bridge blocks one of the best views in the city along the stretch of freeway connecting West Sacramento and Natomas. Well, Caltrans says it serves a specific purpose. Caltrans District 3 said a total of 110 feet of fencing was placed along both sides of the freeway to prevent debris from falling on railroad tracks below. See photos of the fencing below. I-80 BRYTE BEND BRIDGE BARRIERS 2- CALTRANS(credit: Caltrans District 3)I-80 BRYTE BEND BRIDGE BARRIERS 3 - CALTRANS(credit: Caltrans District 3)I-80 BRYTE BEND BRIDGE BARRIERS - CALTRANS(credit: Caltrans District 3) The bridge provides one of the best views of the city as drivers can see the Sacramento River and the downtown skyline among most other surrounding areas like West Sacramento and Natomas. The addition of the fencing came during the ongoing construction of the bridge which Caltrans said is expected to be complete by next week. Caltrans said electrical work still needs to be done.
SACRAMENTO, CA
iheart.com

Swamp Loggers shutters family business

Say goodbye to Bobby Goodson and his crew of rugged loggers from the swamps of North Carolina. The high cost of gas prices has become too much for Goodson All Terrain Logging, of Swamp Logger fame, who've decided to close up shop. Flanked by his wife, fourth-generation logger, Bobby T....
INDUSTRY
ca.gov

FRIDAY: Governor Newsom to Release Revised Budget Plan in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom will release his revised 2022-23 state budget proposal on Friday in Sacramento, building on the state’s ongoing work to confront California’s greatest existential threats, bolster our economic growth, and make historic investments in California’s future. WHEN: Friday, May 13, 2022 at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

New mural honors Sacramento's 'DJ Gio' month after death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The community is continuing to honor Sacramento-based artist Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, known as "DJ Gio." This week a new mural was created in his honor. The well-known DJ was killed last month during an early morning shooting in Natomas. The mural includes a halo painted...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Sacramento Teen Crashes Car Into Mailboxes, Power Pole, More

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Early Thursday morning, a 16-year-old new driver left a path of damage after crashing their vehicle along Hazel Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling near Hazel Avenue and Greenback Lane when they lost control of the vehicle, hit a pole — splitting it in half, two mailboxes, and a parked car. The force of the crash sent the parked car into a house along Hazel Avenue. Despite the damage, the driver is OK, the CHP says. 16 year old driver loses control and takes out 2 mailboxes, a power pole… goes across Hazel Ave and strikes a parked car which then hits house. Driver ok. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ ⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/6mmBxTcpFv — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 12, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
SACRAMENTO, CA
iheart.com

elkgrovetribune.com

Sacramento’s Largest R&B and Hip-Hop Festival Returns since Start of Pandemic

The Sol Blume festival returned to Discovery Park in Sacramento after a two year hiatus on the weekend of April 30 and May 1. The two day, music festival lured in a crowd of over 40,000 or more patrons consisting of Elk Grovians; Sacramentians, and out-of-towners. Foot traffic in surrounding areas boomed with enthusiasts of R&B, Hip-Hop, art, and overall concert culture.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Flood Advisory Issued From Sutter To Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of the Central Valley late Tuesday afternoon due to heavy rain rolling through the region. The impacted area stretches from Sutter County down to northern Sacramento County and includes the following areas in between: eastern Colusa, western Yuba, western Placer and eastern Yolo. NWS Sacramento said the advisory will be in effect until 5:45 p.m. Urban and small stream flooding may be possible due to thunderstorms bringing heavy rain. Thunderstorms, showers, gusty winds and hail were forecast across much of interior Northern California on Tuesday and are expected to remain through the evening hours.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

KRON4 News

Second person ID’d in Marin plane crash

(KRON) – The identity of the second person killed in a plane crash in Marin Headlands was released in a tweet from the Marin County Sheriff’s office. Michael B. Briare, 57 and of Sacramento, was that person. On Saturday the first victim, Jennifer Lyn Fox, 52 and of Sacramento, was publicly identified in a blog […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

KRON4 News

3 shot in Vallejo Monday night

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were wounded in a shooting in Vallejo Monday night, the Vallejo Police Department said. The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Avian Drive. VPD later said two male victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a juvenile victim was in critical but stable condition. Anyone with […]
VALLEJO, CA

