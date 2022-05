STANARDSVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- Jared Shifflett got onto the scene with William Monroe baseball as an 8th grader, eager to impress and improve. "I'm not only the assistant baseball coach but I'm also kinda his strength and training coach and Jared's been one of those players who's been with us every day he's been able to basically since he was in 8th grade all the way up through his senior season," said William Monroe baseball assistant Mike Patterson.

