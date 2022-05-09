ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

Local News: May 9th, 2022

 3 days ago

Here’s a look at some local news brought to you by Silver City Radio. A positive case of rabies was reported on May 3rd in the Gila National Forest in Sierra County. According to a news release from the Gila National Forest, a visitor was bitten by a fox near Carbonate...

KFOX 14

This county in New Mexico is sure to excite you with adventure

DEMING, New Mexico — Luna County is located in Right above the New Mexico and Mexico border. The cities within the county include, Deming, Columbus, Sunshine, City of the Sun, La Hacienda and Pulpotio Bareas. Daytime spoke to Luna County Manager, Chris Brice, about how the area has grown...
LUNA COUNTY, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Grows, Prompts Evacuations in Taos County

Fire officials report “big day” for fire, evacuations. “Another hellish day on this fire, folks,” fire spokesman Bill Morse said at the conclusion of last night’s daily update on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Updated: As of this morning, the blaze had grown to 236,939 acres with 33%. Yesterday was " a big day for fire behavior,” and a “big day for evacuations,” Morse noted, with the latter including the inclusion of evacuation statuses from ready to go in Taos and Colfax counties. “This fire has enough energy, there is a possibility, with the models we are running, that those areas are going to see fire,” Todd Abel, one of the fire operations sections chiefs, said last night. Additional evacuations were lifted in San Miguel County, though many communities remain in “set” status; The state Environment Department Drinking Water Bureau issued a “precautionary water advisory” Tuesday night urging nearly 4,000 residents who have been permitted to re-enter some evacuated areas to take caution with water. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez at last report had grown to 42,491 acres, 11% containment, although yesterday brought slower growth than has been seen in recent days. Both fires, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a briefing yesterday, are “very risky, extremely dangerous large fires.” Yesterday’s fire activity produced a large smoke plume, visible from Santa Fe and throughout Northern New Mexico. “When you see a smoke column that we see today, that definitely raises the anxiety, it makes you nervous,” Incident Commander Dave Bales said, encouraging people to remain alert to evacuation statuses and the fire’s behavior as critical fire weather persists. “That fire’s gonna have some steam here I think in the next few days,” Bales said.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

I-40 reopen, was closed in area of Atrisco Vista and 98th

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  All lanes of I-40 westbound were closed in the area of Atrisco Vista and 98th Thursday morning while Bernalillo County Sherriff’s deputies responded to a crash. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. between 98th and Atrisco Vista. BCSO says it was a single vehicle crash and a man was ejected from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Wildfire updates, Arrest made, Breezy and cooler, New video, Somos Albuquerque

Thursday’s Top Stories Therapy dog killed by speeder in Albuquerque Man arrested after surveillance video shows outburst in Doña Ana gas station 2022 NCAA Albuquerque Women’s Golf Regional wraps up Albuquerque man charged with double murder arrested in Durango 13 New Mexicans selected for inaugural screenwriting program Emergency SNAP benefits extended for another month in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

“Two very risky, extremely dangerous large fires”

Plumes of smoke continue to rise into the sky on both sides of Santa Fe as wildfires burn and grow amid persistent windy conditions. The largest of two blazes, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, has consumed more than 203,920 acres, destroyed nearly 200 homes and led to the evacuation of thousands of families. US Forest Service firefighters say they lost some ground on the containment percentage Tuesday evening, clocking that figure around 39% by their best estimates. The fire grew in three directions, with the eastern edge mostly contained, though acreage estimates have not been updated since 9 am Tuesday.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Brunch with Byron: Chacón’s Pancake House

BERNALILLO, N.M. — It's a small town with a restaurant to feed a big appetite. Chacón’s Pancake House is tucked away in the Town of Bernalillo and some call this place a "pancake paradise." Watch the video above for more.
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Nob Hill homeowner faces backlash from city for violating ordinance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Nob Hill homeowner spent thousands of dollars building a wall in his front yard, now the city wants him to tear it down. According to the city’s rules for the Postwar Broadmoor addition in Nob Hill, front yard walls over three feet aren’t allowed. The neighborhood association says it’s all about protecting the look area.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The big oops: Tiny government mistake costing New Mexicans $1 million

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s annual budget is more than $7,000,000,000. So when a little-known state agency made a tiny mistake of just $1.74, nobody noticed. Ground zero for this blunder is Northeast New Mexico’s Colfax County where Raton is the county seat. It was a slip-up that affected every residential property owner in the county. Earlier this year, homeowners there received the bad news. Property taxes had been miscalculated. More than 20,000 residents had been overcharged in 2019 and 2020. Today, Colfax County officials are scrambling to provide refunds.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

$1.5 billion in unspent New Mexico construction and project funds

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a treasure trove of public money intended for transformative, community-changing projects across New Mexico. But hundreds of millions of dollars that have been earmarked for public projects sit unused, waiting to be spent — sometimes waiting for years. While the state is “flush with funding,” more than $1.5 billion in […]
CONSTRUCTION
pagosasprings.com

Good news for local water waterways at Haviland Lake

DURANGO, Colo. – With dam and spillway repair work completed and water levels high enough to support recreational fishing, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has resumed regular rainbow trout stocking at the Haviland Lake State Wildlife Area. Haviland Lake was drained in 2019 so work could be conducted on the...
DURANGO, CO
KRQE News 13

Developers look to bring solar farm to Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Developers are hoping to turn part of Quail Ranch’s Master plan into one of the biggest solar farms in the metro. In 2003, the City of Rio Rancho adopted Bernalillo County’s 1990 Quail Ranch master plan to create a mixed-use development site. The housing project in Rio Rancho is located near […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico News Podcast: Losing everything in a wildfire

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – April 2022 proved to be a destructive month for wildfires in New Mexico. Between the McBride Fire in Ruidoso, the Cerro Pelado Fire east of Jemez Springs, and the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in San Miguel and Mora counties, more than 360 homes across New Mexico have been destroyed by wildfire this […]
RUIDOSO, NM
boreal.org

US boarding school investigative report released

This July 8, 2021 image of a photograph archived at the Center for Southwest Research at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shows a group of Indigenous students who attended the Ramona Industrial School in Santa Fe. The late 19th century image is among many in the Horatio Oliver Ladd Photograph Collection that are related to the boarding school. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

