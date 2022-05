Atlanta skyline Photo Mark McKay

I recently heard from an acquaintance “they’re saying it’s going to be a long-hot summer”.

I don’t know who “they” are, but I am not. At least not yet.

My preliminary summer outlook will be issued soon, watch for it.

Meanwhile here is what the latest model variants are showing for June-August:

Blend of 8 models summer temp outlook

Blend of 8 models summer precipitation

ECMWF monthly temp outlook

Euro model 3-month avg temp summer

Euro model 3-month summer average precip

