Passaic County, NJ

NJ Family Finds Remains of Fetus in Storage Container in Their Basement: Official

NBC New York
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation is underway after the remains of a human fetus were discovered Sunday afternoon in the basement of a New Jersey home, officials announced Monday. Passaic...

www.nbcnewyork.com

NBC New York

Shocking Turn of Events as Grim Find in NJ Basement Yields Arrests of 2 Women

Two women have been arrested following the discovery of fetal remains in the basement of a New Jersey home earlier this week -- and neither of them currently live in the house, apparently, authorities said Wednesday. Nicole Tsentas, a 33-year-old from Emerson, and 36-year-old Amanda Walker of Wayne were arrested...
WAYNE, NJ
Passaic County, NJ
Passaic County, NJ
Wayne, NJ
Passaic, NJ
Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
QUEENS, NY
Camelia
CBS News

Black bear destroys inside of Connecticut man's truck, then is seen on video in front seat of car: "Lock your doors"

A Connecticut man got the surprise of his life after he noticed a light on in his mother-in-law's car Friday night. When Cody Gillotti went to investigate, he discovered the intruder wasn't your average prowler - it was a hungry black bear looking for food. Gillotti posted a short video of the encounter on Facebook, writing: "Lock your doors, a bit of an ordeal tonight."
CONNECTICUT STATE
#Fetus
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
NBC New York

Mom Drops Baby From NYC Balcony, Then Wakes Up Dad to Tell Him: Cops

A 6-month-old boy was badly hurt but is expected to survive after his mother allegedly dropped him from a second-floor balcony in Brooklyn, then woke up the infant's father to tell him what she had done, authorities said Thursday. Police were called about the incident at a multi-family home on...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx family reeling after son’s alleged killer was released

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A judge’s decision to release Saikou Koma’s accused killer has all but ruined any sense of peace during the final days of Ramadan. “He was a very good boy,” Haja Kaira, Saikou’s mother, said. “Gentle … he [didn’t] deserve to die like this.” For her, it’s still hard to talk […]
BRONX, NY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

New surveillance footage shows female Good Samaritan, 36, trying to stop attacker from stealing another woman's cellphone before she is stabbed in the leg at Manhattan subway station

Newly-released surveillance footage shows the moment a Good Samaritan who was trying to stop a thief from stealing another woman's cellphone was stabbed in the leg. The video, released by the New York Police Department on Wednesday, shows a 36-year-old female walking down the platform at the 34th Street Herald Square station on Monday shortly after 6pm, when a man with a lime green and black jacket could be seen kneeling down in an apparent attempt to pick something up from the ground.
PUBLIC SAFETY

