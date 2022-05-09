NJ Family Finds Remains of Fetus in Storage Container in Their Basement: Official

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.

QUEENS, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO