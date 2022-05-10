ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Woman Accused Of Stealing $200K In Watches From Man She Met At Miami Club

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A late night pick-up at a club cost a Miami man dearly after some pricey watches were taken from him.

According to police, the man said he left a nightclub with a woman and brought her to his apartment on the 36th floor of a high-rise building near NE 32 Street and 7 Avenue to have drinks and to hang out.

“What we do know is the victim met this suspect at a nightclub. She presented herself as someone named Cynthia. She was a complete stranger to him,” said Miami Police Officer Kiera Delva.

“Once there they spoke more and had more drinks. He then fell asleep and woke up and realized she was gone as well as his pricey watches worth over $200,000,” she added.

Burglary detectives said surveillance video from the man’s residential building shows him and his female companion arriving Saturday, April 23, around 1:30 a.m.

Several hours later, the woman is seen entering an elevator on the 36th floor alone, carrying a large orange bag. After getting off on the ground floor, the women left through the lobby and got into what appeared to be a rideshare vehicle. Police say it may have been a four-door Toyota Camry.

Police have a warning for those who trust too quickly after meeting someone at a bar or club.

“When you get to know someone or meet them for the first time, they are still considered to be a stranger, so we do not recommend you invite them up to your place or residence,” said Delva. “Normally places have a lounge area where people can sit around or talk and that is what is recommended.”

Delva told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that it is not known if the suspect’s first name is really Cynthia.

“Our detectives are checking data bases and that is part of the investigation,” she said.

Delva described the woman as “a white woman of medium build with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a brown tie-dye top with shorts and black sandals and she had a brown, medium-sized purse.”

Delva says police are worried this suspect will strike again.

She said, “She is quite brazen. While she does not appear to have been on our radar screen in the past, there is no doubt she will strike again.”

Richard Kim, who lives near the man, said he didn’t recognize the woman in the surveillance tape, but he did have a warning similar to the police.

“So, I just think you have to be careful because you don’t know who you are inviting up,” he said.

Miami police urge anyone who can help them identify the woman to please contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). You can also call the Miami Police Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6030.

Comments / 1

Writestuff
2d ago

If you’re seen wearing expensive watches or jewelry in tourism type locations, you’re a mark. If you feel the need to “ show off” wear fakes. No one can tell the difference.

Reply
2
