Updating results of the Laremy Tunsil trade after 2022 NFL draft

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Four years ago, the Miami Dolphins traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Houston Texans.

In return, the Dolphins received a 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick, 2021 second-round pick, cornerback Johnson Bademosi and offensive lineman Julién Davenport.

Bademosi and Davenport were both gone by the end of the 2020 season, but the windfall of the picks has continued to this day.

Miami traded Houston’s 2020 first-round pick along with another pick in that draft (No. 141) to select cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and offensive lineman Solomon Kindley. Both are still on the roster but aren’t really making an impact on the current team.

In 2021, they traded Houston’s 2021 first-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2021 first-round pick, 2022 first-round pick, 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 first-round pick.

They used San Francisco’s 2021 first and another pick to move up and draft wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and then used Houston’s 2021 second to take safety Jevon Holland. Miami then sent No. 156 in 2021 to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2022 fourth-round pick.

In this year’s draft, the Dolphins were set to have first and second-round picks that stemmed from the Tunsil trade, but they opted to trade those, along with others, to the Kansas City Chiefs for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Then, at the actual event, Miami used No. 102 and No. 125, which were technically both from these trades, on linebacker Channing Tindall and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.

Miami still has one pick left from all these trades that started with sending the offensive lineman to Houston – a 2023 first-round pick. If they opt to trade that selection, this list could go on forever. However, at this point, this is what they’ve received from the trade to this point.

  • Johnson Bademosi
  • Julién Davenport
  • Noah Igbinoghene
  • Solomon Kindley
  • Jaylen Waddle
  • Jevon Holland
  • Tyreek Hill
  • Channing Tindall
  • Erik Ezukanma
  • 2023 first-round pick

Not bad work by Chris Grier.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Embiid believes he's in lose-lose situation after Game 5 loss to Heat

MIAMI — The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a very tough spot after they were blown out by the Miami Heat in Game 5 on Tuesday by a score of 120-85. It was just a very flat, embarrassing effort from the jump, and it showed as Miami just jumped them from the get-go. Joel Embiid was a big factor in Philadelphia’s wins in Games 3 and 4 of this series. The Sixers were hoping that his presence would be a big factor in Game 5 on the road, but it just wasn’t there as he labored through scoring 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting with five rebounds and he was a minus-29 in 33 minutes. It just wasn’t there for him.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has 1-Word Reaction To Bucks Win

Aaron Rodgers is a very happy man tonight. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is also a part owner of an NBA franchise - the Milwaukee Bucks. Wednesday night, the Bucks stunned the Celtics with a big comeback in the fourth quarter, pulling off a huge Game 5 win to take a 3-2 series lead.
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

