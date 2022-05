The Smashing Pumpkins will hit the road this fall with special guests Jane's Addiction. The 32-date Spirits on Fire Tour will kick off in Dallas on Oct. 2 and wrap up more than a month later with a concluding show at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 19. (The Smashing Pumpkins are currently on the road with the Rock Invasion 2 Tour, which will conclude on May 29.)

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO