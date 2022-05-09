Breakers improve to 3-1 on the season after last-minute victory over the Gamblers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The peak of this heat wave will come over the next 24 hours, before storm chances increase and extra cloud cover starts to lessen our high temperatures. Could Wednesday be the first 90-degree day of the season? It’s certainly our best shot, as we will see plentiful sun and light winds. The past few days have brought a wind in from the Gulf, which makes it harder to get those 90-degree numbers near water. Today, it’s all about us baking in the heat and those highs should climb to right around 90 degrees. The record on this date is 91, set in 2003.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO