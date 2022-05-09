CONCORD’S ART LEGACY: Women in art revealed

Click here to read the full article. The National Gallery in London announced Monday that it will remove the name of one of its largest donors, the Sackler family, from its walls; meanwhile, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York has already dropped the Sackler name, though without an announcement. The museums’ actions follow prolonged calls for cultural institutions to disengage from the pharmaceutical magnates. Room 34, an exhibition space in the National Gallery that bore the Sackler name for three decades, houses a collection of paintings by British artists active in the 17th and 18th centuries; it has been stripped...

