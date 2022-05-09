ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

A puzzle master, an investigative journalist and a Disney executive walked into Emory

By Madi Olivier
Emory Wheel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdwin Trevathan (82M, 82PH) Vanderbilt Institute for Global Health (Tenn.) Director Edwin Trevathan (82M, 82PH) credits his love for the Emory University School of Medicine to his scholarship interview getting pushed back. With nothing to do until his interview, Trevathan wandered down the street to the Centers for Disease...

emorywheel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Emory Wheel

Crossing the stage, turning tassels

For the first time in three years, Emory University’s graduation and Commencement festivities took place on campus, starting with undergraduate Class Day Crossover on May 5 and culminating in Emory College, Goizueta Business School and the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing undergraduate graduation ceremonies on May 9. In 2020, graduation and Commencement occurred completely virtually while the University hosted modified in-person Commencement and graduation events at the Georgia World Congress Center in 2021. Although students were limited to two guests each at this year’s graduation and Commencement ceremonies, they gathered on the Quadrangle without masks or social distancing, creating an experience that nearly mirrored pre-pandemic events. Below are visual representations of Commencement and various graduation ceremonies honoring Emory’s undergraduate Class of 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

Georgia man challenges eligibility of 13,600 voters

A Georgia man is challenging the eligibility of more than 13,000 registered voters in his county in the northern part of the state. Frank Schneider filed the challenge on Tuesday with the Forsyth County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, which will consider it during their regularly scheduled Thursday evening meeting, news outlets reported.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Fulton County, GA
Business
County
Fulton County, GA
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Business
eastcobbnews.com

U.S. News ranks 6 East Cobb high schools among nation’s best

All six high schools in the East Cobb area have been ranked among the top 40 percent nationally by U.S. News and World Report, which released its annual Best High Schools marks last week. The Cobb County School District said in a release that 13 of its high schools are...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Shine My Crown

Delaware HBCU Lacrosse Team Racially Profiled By Georgia Deputies: ‘They Went Straight to Marijuana’

A coach of the Delaware State University lacrosse team is speaking out after Georgia deputies allegedly racially profiled her team at the predominantly Black university. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the team was on their way back from Florida. Deputies forced the bus to pull over on I-95 in Liberty County. They said six deputies, armed with police dogs, searched the vehicle for drugs—specifically, marijuana.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emory University#Crossword Puzzles#Florida State University#College#Vanderbilt Institute For#Cdc#Md
Forsyth County News

This is how many COVID cases are at Northside Hospital Forsyth right now

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the coronavirus in our community. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing today. Northside Hospital Forsyth is now updating their data once per week....
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Morehouse College Leads Again as No.1 Producer of Black Male Undergraduates Who Earn Doctoral Degrees

Morehouse College Leads Again as #1 Producer of Black Male Undergraduates. The College leads all institutions in the U.S and ranks number one among most broad fields of study. Morehouse College, the nation’s only college dedicated to educating and developing men of color, tops the charts of the National Science Foundation (NSF) as the leading higher education institution producing Black male undergraduates that receive doctoral degrees. As of April 2022, NSF’s National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics Survey of Earned Doctorates confirms Morehouse as the primary producer with 218 Black male recipients awarded a doctorate degree between 2010 and 2020, 199 more than the second most leading institution.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Disney
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Mariah Carey buys $5.65 million Atlanta mansion, reports say

Mariah Carey has purchased a multi-million dollar Atlanta mansion, according to reports. The celebrity singer, however, has not yet made a statement on the big buy. Realtor.com first reported that a management company with ties to the “All I Want For Christmas is You” music wonder purchased the colonial estate in an off-market transaction in November 2021 for […] The post Mariah Carey buys $5.65 million Atlanta mansion, reports say appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

College cheerleader from North Texas found dead after posting heartbreaking note on Instagram

DALLAS — A college community is mourning the death of a cheerleader from North Texas, who died after posting a heartbreaking note on her Instagram page. Student-athlete Arlana Miller, 19, was a freshman cheerleader at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., and was found dead late on May 4. Miller, a DeSoto High School graduate, was pursuing a degree in agriculture, Southern University Director of Athletics Roman Banks said in a press release.
DALLAS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy