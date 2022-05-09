Taking five: fifth year athletes reflect on extra year of eligibility

For the first time in three years, Emory University’s graduation and Commencement festivities took place on campus, starting with undergraduate Class Day Crossover on May 5 and culminating in Emory College, Goizueta Business School and the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing undergraduate graduation ceremonies on May 9. In 2020, graduation and Commencement occurred completely virtually while the University hosted modified in-person Commencement and graduation events at the Georgia World Congress Center in 2021. Although students were limited to two guests each at this year’s graduation and Commencement ceremonies, they gathered on the Quadrangle without masks or social distancing, creating an experience that nearly mirrored pre-pandemic events. Below are visual representations of Commencement and various graduation ceremonies honoring Emory’s undergraduate Class of 2022.

