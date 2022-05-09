ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Taking five: fifth year athletes reflect on extra year of eligibility

By Claire Fenton
Emory Wheel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Emory University men’s track and field sprinter Liam Fost received the news in March 2020 that the NCAA was shutting down winter sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he assumed that the hiatus would last no longer than a couple of weeks. As weeks stretched into months, Fost watched the...

emorywheel.com

Emory Wheel

Crossing the stage, turning tassels

For the first time in three years, Emory University’s graduation and Commencement festivities took place on campus, starting with undergraduate Class Day Crossover on May 5 and culminating in Emory College, Goizueta Business School and the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing undergraduate graduation ceremonies on May 9. In 2020, graduation and Commencement occurred completely virtually while the University hosted modified in-person Commencement and graduation events at the Georgia World Congress Center in 2021. Although students were limited to two guests each at this year’s graduation and Commencement ceremonies, they gathered on the Quadrangle without masks or social distancing, creating an experience that nearly mirrored pre-pandemic events. Below are visual representations of Commencement and various graduation ceremonies honoring Emory’s undergraduate Class of 2022.
ATLANTA, GA

