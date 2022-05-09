ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

U.S. charges third suspect in assassination of Haiti's Moise

By Brian Ellsworth, Kylie Madry
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUcXu_0fY3ha1R00
Presidential honor guards place a national flag over the coffin of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead, during the funeral at his family home in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo/File Photo

MIAMI, May 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday charged a former Haitian senator with conspiring to kill Haitian President Jovenel Moise, the third suspect to be charged by the Department of Justice as the Caribbean nation's own probe into the murder remains stalled.

John Joel Joseph, who Haitian police described as a suspect several days after the brazen murder last July, fled Haiti by boat and was arrested in Jamaica in January for entering the country illegally. He was later extradited to the United States.

Joseph faces charges of conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside of the United States and providing material support resulting in death, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

U.S. prosecutors say the conspiracy first involved kidnapping Moise but evolved into an assassination plot after the group was unable to find a plane to take him out of Haiti.

Joseph "was present when a co-conspirator ... secured the signature of a former Haitian judge on a written request for assistance to further the arrest and imprisonment of President Moise," the news release said.

He also helped obtain vehicles and firearms to support the operation, it said.

The release identifies the suspect by the surname "John," while Haitian authorities have said his last name is "Joseph."

U.S. prosecutors in January filed similar charges against Rodolphe Jaar, a dual Haitian-Chilean citizen, and Mario Palacios, a former Colombian soldier who Haitian police said was part of a five-man team that entered Moise's bedroom to gun him down. read more

Haiti's judicial proceedings into the assassination have stalled, with four judges on the case quitting amid complaints about death threats and concerns for their personal security.

Reporting by Kylie Madry and Brian Ellsworth; additional reporting by Gessika Thomas in Port-au-Prince, Editing by Marguerita Choy and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
PIX11

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
BBC

Haiti's 400 Mawozo gang abducts 17 people from tourist bus

A Haitian gang infamous for kidnappings for ransom has seized at least 17 people from a tourist bus they were travelling in. Eight of the passengers are reportedly Turkish nationals, the remaining eight are Haitian and the driver is from the Dominican Republic. They were kidnapped in the same area...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Leader of Haiti's 400 Mawozo gang extradited to U.S.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, May 3 (Reuters) - The leader of Haiti's feared 400 Mawozo gang, which last year abducted a group of missionaries from the United States and Canada, has been extradited to the United States on Tuesday, the Haitian police said. The 400 Mawozo gang made global headlines in October with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#U S Prosecutors#Murder#Violent Crime#Haitian#The Department Of Justice#Colombian
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Mexico captures "El Señorón," a suspected leader of the powerful Jalisco cartel who is accused in murders of three doctors

Mexican authorities have captured a suspected leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, the navy and the Morelos state prosecutor's office said Saturday. Francisco Javier Rodriguez Hernandez, known as "El Señorón" or "XL" or "Frank," was apprehended on Friday in the tourist city of Mazatlan, in the northwest state of Sinaloa, in an operation carried out by navy agents.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

430K+
Followers
326K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy