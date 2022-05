Old Cane Haul Road above Pāhala Town is closed due to a large hole that has compromised its foundation, authorities reported. Measuring about two feet wide, four feet long and eight feet deep, the hole was located about 1.5 miles above the Ka‘ū town on the privately-owned roadway. According to Hawai‘i police, the integrity of an approximate 30-foot section of road is suspected of being compromised by a deteriorating drainage culvert buried beneath the roadway.

