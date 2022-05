Wednesday at Peters Township High School, the WPIAL will host its most unique championship and a couple local schools are looking to bring home that championship trophy. Normally considered an individual sport, the team track and field championships rely more on team depth instead of individual performance to determine the winner. In fact, a team could have athletes win in 14 of the 15 individual events and still not win. Some teams don’t even concern themselves with winning on the team championship level because of the level of depth it requires.

MCMURRAY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO