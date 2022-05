Eight major candidates from the Republican and Democratic parties are in the running for the New York governor’s race. While Kathy Hochul is the first woman to lead the state, she was never elected to office. Pat Kiernan speaks with her as well as the seven other contenders hoping to win the primary in June and then the election in November. They explain where they stand on the issues that matter to New York State and city. NY1 Political Director Bob Hardt also joins the conversation with his analysis on the race.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO