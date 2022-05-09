ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans draw AFC West and NFC East opponents in Lovie Smith's 1st year as head coach

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0fY3JUkF00 Deshaun Watson's potential return to Houston is expected to be the hottest, most drama-filled ticket to buy in the Texans' 2022 season. All fans can do now before they know when that happens is wait.

The Texans are due to reveal the dates for the 17 games and one bye week on their schedule Thursday evening, released in concert with the league-wide schedule release, which in recent years has become a major yearly event comparable to the NFL Draft and the Super Bowl.

As part of the NFL's standard inter-and intra-conference rotation, the Texans in 2022 face off with the NFC East and AFC West, as well as two other AFC teams who finished in comparable divisional positions last season and the defacto "17th opponent" from the NFC that is determined by standings, rotation, and prior matchup frequency.

And as always, Houston has home-and-away matchups with its three AFC South rivals.

So, what are the matchups you should spot once the schedule drops later this week?

Cleveland Browns : Deshaun Watson 's potential return to NRG Stadium will be something for those who salivate over storylines loaded in old-fashioned football games. Watson, whom the Texans traded to Cleveland after the QB fell out with management and later was dogged with sexual misconduct allegations, could be under center when he plays his first game in Houston since the end of the 2020 season. (Watson was a healthy scratch for all of the Texans' 2021 games.) It's still unclear what the NFL will do in response to the Watson scandal, but full- or partial-season suspensions are possible.

SEE ALSO: Timeline of every sexual misconduct civil lawsuit against Deshaun Watson

Dallas Cowboys : They face off every preseason, and 2022 will be no different. This year, though, the I-45 rivalry will be played in the regular season for just the sixth time since the Texans became an NFL club in 2002. The Cowboys lead the series 3-2, but Houston won the latest matchup: a 19-16 overtime thriller in 2018. This year's game will be in Arlington.

Philadelphia Eagles : There isn't a lot screaming off the page of this game other than Philly's big offseason moves, including acquiring Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. But this will serve as a sentimental homecoming for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts , who rose to the top of recruiting lists when he played for Channelview High School. Hurts will get the chance to play in Houston for the first time in the NFL.

SEE ALSO: How the Hurts family is an institution in Channelview

Here is the full slate of opponents, divided by home and away:

TEXANS' HOME OPPONENTS

  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Washington Commanders
  • Cleveland Browns

TEXANS' AWAY OPPONENTS

  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Denver Broncos
  • New York Giants
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Chicago Bears
  • Miami Dolphins

Houston's preseason games will also be announced on Thursday. Those matchups will air on ABC13.

And for those keeping count, Houston has had only one primetime/nationally-televised game in each of its last two seasons, which are in vast contrast to the five such games the Texans had scheduled in 2019.

SEE ALSO: Houston Texans NFL Draft: Pair of SEC talent highlight team's 2022 1st round

Houston came away with a defensive stud, a hometown talent, and more picks in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Comments / 0

