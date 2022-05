SAN ANTONIO — Just as in San Antonio, there is no doubt Argentina is proud of their own: San Antonio Spurs great Manu Ginobili. From his accomplishments on the court, whether in a Spurs or Argentina basketball jersey, Ginobili left his mark on basketball and leaves no doubt why he is set to be enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO