Dulas announces run for sheriff

Two names are currently in the hat for who will take the reins as the top law enforcement official in Waseca County.

Jay Dulas, a current deputy with the Waseca County Sheriff's Office, has announced his intent to file for the position of sheriff in the upcoming election. His announced comes a few weeks after current, longtime Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath announced he will not seek another term, retiring after three decades in Waseca County law enforcement.

"For the last 23 years, I have proudly served with the Waseca County Sheriff's Office," Dulas said. "With my focus on public service, I pledge to continue to make Waseca County a safe place to visit and call home."

Chief Deputy Trevor Kanewischer also announced his intent to run for sheriff in the upcoming November election.

Dulas began his career in law enforcement as a corrections officer before moving on to be a dispatcher. With the WCSO, Dulas has served as a deputy sheriff and as a crime prevention officer within the department. He has also assisted in training new officers that have joined the WCSO.

In his announcement, Dulas said he was brought up with "an understanding of how to treat people fairly, honestly and with integrity," adding that throughout his career he has made a point to go above and beyond to get to know those living in the communities he serves.

"I strongly believe in building relationships and being involved in the community where I live and work," Dulas said. "For the last 15 years, I have been with the Waseca Fire Department serving as a volunteer firefighter, a training officer, a lieutenant, and currently as a captain."

As sheriff, Dulas said he will prioritize upholding the high standards that have been set in the WCSO as he continues to work to enhance the relationships between the department and other agencies in the region.

"I have the training, knowledge and experience needed to serve as your next Waseca County Sheriff," he said.

The 2022 general election takes place Nov. 8, and the Waseca County filing period, including for sheriff, runs from May 17 to May 31.