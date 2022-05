May 7, 2022, Madison Police arrested Amber R. Horton 41, Milton, Kentucky, for Intimidation with a deadly weapon L-5 felony and possession of methamphetamine L-5 felony. Madison Police Patrolman Trent Smith responded to a report of road rage in the area of West and Main Streets. The complainant reported being involved in a verbal argument with another driver. After exchanging unpleasantries, the complainant reported the other driver, later identified as Amber Horton, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her,

