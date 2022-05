DAVIS (CBS13) — People in Davis say their city has a weed problem, and they’re worried those weeds are impacting their pets. Foxtails are everywhere; they’re growing along walkways and taking over sidewalks. The weeds in one city lot top five feet. “The City of Davis used to keep their greenbelts very fine and we’re very well known for that,” Mary Ann Laumus said. “And our bike lanes and walkways, the City doesn’t seem to be able to maintain them anymore.” Laumus got so fed up that she pulled some of the weeds herself and posted the pictures online. Other neighbors followed suit, with...

DAVIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO