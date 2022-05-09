ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Ryan Zinke – ‘With the Right Leadership, America Can Be Saved’

By Peter Christian
1240 KLYQ
1240 KLYQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Western District Congressional candidate Ryan Zinke paid a visit to the KGVO News studios late Friday afternoon and sat down for a visit to discuss his candidacy, his opposition and the future of America. Zinke was asked about the progress of his campaign, and he responded with some big...

klyq.com

Comments / 0

Related
1240 KLYQ

Montana Senator on Security for Supremes and Honoring Missing Women

Montana Senator Steve Daines called in to the KGVO Newsmakers Line on Tuesday to discuss a number of issues. Daines first addressed the breach of security at the U.S. Supreme Court with the leak of the Roe v Wade draft prepared by Justice Samuel Alito that sparked demonstrations and even confrontations outside the personal residences of the justices.
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Western Montana Asked to be on the Lookout for Snapping Turtles

They may not have been trained in the art of the samurai, or have different renaissance artists' names, but they are turtles. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks has announced that snapping turtles may be found in western Montana waters. What is a snapping turtle?. According to the Britannica website. Snapping...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
City
Missoula, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
1240 KLYQ

Montana Stands Alone for Its Most Popular Crime TV Show

Who doesn't love getting lost in a good crime show on TV? I'm always down for a gritty episode of Law & Order or the ridiculousness of David Caruso in CSI: Miami. Whatever show it might be, they always suck you in with some sort of dastardly act being committed before the opening credits. Then your favorite characters keep you hooked until they perfectly solve the case just before the closing credits roll. But when it comes to crime shows, what is the most popular one when it comes to Montana?
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Montana Will Have Front Row Views of ‘Blood Moon’ Eclipse Sunday

You're going to have to plan on going to bed a little later this Sunday night because you are not going to want to miss this. Sunday will bring what is known as a "Flower Moon." So you are going to want to slip on your slippers and step out onto the back porch for a minute before heading to bed. If you look up you will witness lunar events happening at the same time.
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

Disease Spreads in Bighorn Sheep in Little Belt Mountains

Last week, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reported the deaths of nine bighorn sheep, which had been reintroduced to the Little Belt Mountains southeast of Great Falls. The cause: pneumonia. The disease has apparently spread to other members of the herd. FWP noted the sheep came from the Missoula...
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Ryan Zinke
1240 KLYQ

Montana Breweries Crowned Winners at the 2022 World Beer Cup

The weather is warming up threatening to warm up and COVID concerns seem to fade a little more each day. (Actually, the Montana Department of Health and Human Services announced that they're no longer publishing daily COVID-19 infection numbers due to the reduction in cases.) As things continue to return to normal, it's exciting to see so many events return from postponements and cancellations.
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

How to Celebrate Pride Month This June in Missoula

June is LGBTQ Pride Month and we are honored to be part of the official celebrations here in Missoula. Join us for a wide array of community-oriented parties, entertainment, and educational events. Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5. Saturday, June 4 is MCPS high school graduation, and Monday, June...
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

‘Hot and Wet Summer for Western Montana’ Says Old Farmers Almanac

I know you are thinking that summer may never arrive. Here we are, nearly halfway through May, and some still haven't packed up their snow shovels. But, trust in the Old Farmers Alamanac, and summer will be here before you know it. Soon you will be hovering around the AC unit in your home or spraying yourself in the face with a water bottle, while you sit half-naked in front of a fan.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Economy#Kgvo News#Nra#Right To Life#The Republican Party#Republican#Democratic
1240 KLYQ

First in Their Family to Graduate College in Bitterroot

The Hamilton-based Bitterroot College UM has 10 graduates this week. That may seem like a small number. However it's a very special group, with 70 percent of those grads as the only members of their families to ever graduate from college. Victoria Clark of Bitterroot College is extremely proud of...
HAMILTON, MT
1240 KLYQ

Mudflats, Long-billed Dowitcher in This Week’s Bitterroot Outdoor Journal

The butterflies are out there, but you'll have to be lucky to see them. The sunshine will bring out the little flyers, but the cold temperatures will make them think twice about flying. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal saw a Margined White butterfly (photo above) on one of his treks in the Bitterroot Valley. It usually is found in conifer forests. Other butterflies will be more airborne as the temperatures rise.
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Montana Governor on CI 121 and a Special Session on Abortion

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, appearing on KGVO’s Thursday Talk Back show, made two bold announcements, one strongly opposing CI-121 that addresses the rapidly growing problem with property taxes, as well as agreeing to call a special session of the legislature regarding the Roe v Wade decision. KGVO news asked Gianforte if CI 121 would be an effective way to bring down runaway property taxes, to which he explained his opposition to the constitutional initiative.
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Shocking: Could a Yellowstone Eruption Be Bigger Than We Thought?

KC of the Montana Outdoor Radio Show has a "hot" topic:. I know it is not the best routine for bedtime. But, I have been hooked on watching shows like "Ancient Aliens" and "Ghost Adventures" right before bedtime. Why? That is a good question. I don't know why. I do know that, for some weird reason, it calms me down. Drifting off to sleep to the people talking of aliens or ghosts doesn't bother me. But, drifting off to sleep to people talking of possible apocalyptic scenarios, has me wide awake. When it comes to the end of the world, my mind cannot stop thinking about all the different ways the human race might get wiped out. Maybe that has a lot to do with the fact that one of the most plausible extinction events could take place in our own backyard.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Python
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
1240 KLYQ

Montana Reacts to Leak of Roe v Wade Supreme Court Decision

Late Monday night, a source within the U.S. Supreme Court leaked the 5-4 majority draft ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. KGVO has reached out to numerous individuals for their reactions; first for the leak itself, and then for the effect of the decision to overturn the law.
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

1240 KLYQ

Missoula, MT
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

KLYQ is Hamilton’s News/Talk —your source for Bitterroot Valley News, Weather and Sports, on-air and online

Comments / 0

Community Policy