Kent City Athletic Weekly 5-9 — 5-14

Last night the Varsity Baseball Team hosted the Hesperia Panthers at Cornerstone University. They were looking at taking 2 games from the Panthers to stay atop the Conference Standings. At the end of the night, that is just what they did, but it didn’t come easy. Game 1 was all the Eagles and they came out and scored 4 runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 4-0 lead. The Eagles would add 3 more in the second inning and 2 more in the third inning on their way to a 11-1 win in six innings. Kent City would finish with 10 hits offensively and was lead by Tyler Brummel who was 3 for 4 with a Double, Triple, and 4 RBI’s and Webb Longcore who was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and 2 runs scored. Other Eagles with hits were Troy Atwood who was 1 for 1 with 3 walks, Justin Mack who was 1 for 3 with a Triple and 1 RBI, Josh Anderson who was 1 for 3 with 2 RBI’s, Kyler Larson who was 1 for 4 with 1 RBI, and Zane Kik who was 1 for 4 with a run scored. Kyler Larson got the start on the mound pitching 5 complete innings allowing 0 hits, 1 walk, and finished with 14 strikeouts. Webb Longcore pitched the sixth inning allowing just 1 hit.

KENT CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO