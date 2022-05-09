ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent City, MI

Kent City Athletic Weekly 5-9 — 5-14

By Admin
kentcityathletics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI apologize for my tardiness on this week’s edition, but sometimes it is difficult to keep up the Eagles. Kent City has four of its six spring teams in 1st place in the CSAA Silver and posted a 12-2 record against CSAA foes this past week. Believe it or not, our...

kentcityathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
kentcityathletics.com

Kent City Boys Golf Team Records Their Highest Finish This Season

The Kent City boys golf team continued to battle in league play yesterday, earning a 3rd place finish in an important CSAA event at Central Montcalm. Playing at Brookside golf course, the Eagles came in at 371 as a team, which earned them their best finish this season at a conference event. The Eagles were behind first place Big Rapids, and second place Reed City. Leading the team was Brock Hearth with a 89, Toby Maycroft 92, RJ Mortensen 93, and Adrian Hernandez with a 97. Hayden Carlson finished at 100 and Blake Carlson at 106. The boys played well, and since it was the second time playing Brookside this season, the boys came into the event with some confidence.
KENT CITY, MI
kentcityathletics.com

KC JV Baseball

Tonight the Eagles hosted the Tri County Vikings in a non conference double header. The first game was an absolute slug fest by both sides, unfortunately the Eagles came up just short losing 18-16. However, in the second game the Eagles bats never had the chance to cool down and cruised to an 11-0 mercy over the Vikings. The offensive attack was led by Derek Rodenberg with 5 hits and Tanner Carlson with 4 hits. Defensively, Zach Flegal shut down the Vikings in game 2 giving up only 2 hits and having 9 strikeouts. The Eagles play at Coopersville High School on Saturday in an invitational and will take on Comstock Park at 10 am in their first matchup.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
kentcityathletics.com

Eagle of the Week- Jacee Hoffman (5/9-5/14)

One of the most ridiculous feats in all of sports is a perfect game. To not allow a single runner to get on base is incredibly difficult and incredibly rare, requiring intense focus and the mental ability to not make a single mistake through an entire game. Kent City’s own Jacee Hoffman just accomplished that feat. On April 29, Hoffman faced 15 White Cloud batters in a five-inning game. She struck every single one of them out. Hoffman followed up that performance the following Wednesday with another 15-strikeout shutout. On the season, she has a 10-1 record on the mound with a 2.6 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 59 innings. Hoffman is also poses a major threat with a bat in her hands. She has a .523 batting average with 23 RBIs and 17 runs scored. In her perfect game, Hoffman also had 3 runs as a batter. She has helped lead the Lady Eagles to a 14-1 record and a spot on top of the conference standings. “Jacee is a ferocious competitor who will outwork anyone. She tinkers with her pitching on a daily basis to try to perfect it. Any coach would love to have her on their team,” says head softball coach Don Todd.
KENT CITY, MI
kentcityathletics.com

EAGLES FIGHT BACK IN GAME 2; PICKS UP 2 WINS OVER HESPERIA

Last night the Varsity Baseball Team hosted the Hesperia Panthers at Cornerstone University. They were looking at taking 2 games from the Panthers to stay atop the Conference Standings. At the end of the night, that is just what they did, but it didn’t come easy. Game 1 was all the Eagles and they came out and scored 4 runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 4-0 lead. The Eagles would add 3 more in the second inning and 2 more in the third inning on their way to a 11-1 win in six innings. Kent City would finish with 10 hits offensively and was lead by Tyler Brummel who was 3 for 4 with a Double, Triple, and 4 RBI’s and Webb Longcore who was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and 2 runs scored. Other Eagles with hits were Troy Atwood who was 1 for 1 with 3 walks, Justin Mack who was 1 for 3 with a Triple and 1 RBI, Josh Anderson who was 1 for 3 with 2 RBI’s, Kyler Larson who was 1 for 4 with 1 RBI, and Zane Kik who was 1 for 4 with a run scored. Kyler Larson got the start on the mound pitching 5 complete innings allowing 0 hits, 1 walk, and finished with 14 strikeouts. Webb Longcore pitched the sixth inning allowing just 1 hit.
KENT CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy