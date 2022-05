THE BUZZ — GUNS, ABORTION AND DISNEY: Red states are ratcheting up tension over social issues, and California is eager to enter the fray. As leaders of the wealthiest and most populous state in the country, California Democrats have a tendency to position themselves as national defenders of liberal values. And this year, with the party facing tough midterms and red-state officials cracking down on LGBTQ rights, abortion access and discussions of race and inequality in the classroom, the Golden State is not pulling any punches.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO