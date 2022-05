TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo baseball team met Bowling Green at Fifth Third Field on Tuesday night and fell to the Falcons by a score of 5-4 in front of 2,618 fans. For the second straight season, the Rockets and Falcons engaged in a back-and-forth affair in Downtown Toledo. BGSU used a four-run bottom of the third to take an early 4-1 lead, but Toledo fought back to tie the game at 4-4 in the top of the seventh. Bowling Green then scored the go-ahead run on a suicide squeeze in the bottom of the eighth and squashed a potential UT rally in the top of the ninth to win, 5-4. "Tonight was a great game in front of a ton of fans," head coachRob Reinstetle said. "It was an awesome college baseball game. It could have gone either way, right down to the last pitch. You can't ask for much more than that."

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO