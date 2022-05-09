ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Sherman leaving the football field for the TV booth?

By Luke Easterling
 3 days ago
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman might be turning in his cleats for a headset this season.

The All-Pro defender is in “deep talks” with Amazon for a significant role in their NFL programming for the upcoming 2022 season, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sherman will continue to stay in shape in case the opportunity to return to the field presents itself, Rapoport added.

After signing with the Bucs in Week 4 of last season, Sherman struggled to stay healthy throughout the year, but still provided valuable insight for Tampa Bay’s young secondary unit.

