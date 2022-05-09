Gas prices jump in Ithaca

The price of crude oil has dropped significantly compared to a month ago, but drivers in the U.S. are still experiencing sticker shock at the gas pump. Crude oil is down more than $20 a barrel, or a decline of almost 20%, from its March peak. But gas prices remain elevated, costing an average of $4.11 a gallon at stations across the U.S., according to GasBuddy, a service that tracks fuel prices. That means prices at the pump have dipped about 5% during the same time.
As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
The price of a gallon of regular unleaded fuel has never been higher in Michigan as the cost of gasoline continues to climb. AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Michigan is now at a record $4.314, an increase of more than 30 cents over the previous week.
Gas prices are rising rapidly, yet again. The national average for a gallon of regular is up 11 cents in one week and now sits just 5 cents below the all-time high notched in March. At this rate, gas prices could reach a new record high very soon — perhaps even over the weekend.
May 2 (UPI) -- The price for gasoline has started to rise again in the United States as the national average climbed Monday to just under $4.20 per gallon. The average represents a 3-cent increase from last week and about $1.30 over a year ago, according to AAA. A week ago, the average was $4.12.
Gas prices have reached a new record high price across the United States. Here in New York, there are some places that are posting $4.69 per gallon and $5 a gallon doesn't seem to be out of the question. But what if you wanted to start "stockpiling" gas for your...
Frank Ottomanelli, the owner of S. Ottomanelli & Sons Prime Meats in New York, said on Monday that he has been forced to raise prices between 5 and 10% because of inflation. Speaking from his location in Queens, N.Y. during a live interview on "Varney & Co.," Ottomanelli said he tried to do everything he could to keep prices "down as much as possible" as the price for everything, including rent and gas, continue to rise and are hitting 40-year highs.
US gas prices reached a record high Tuesday, as President Joe Biden said fighting inflation is his top domestic priority. The record-high prices are upsetting Americans, as they come on top of a general 8.5 percent price increase compared to March 2021.
May 5 (Reuters) - Spot natural gas prices in the United States and Canada soared this week as many homes and businesses in the U.S. South and West cranked up their air conditioners to escape an early spring heatwave. Energy traders noted U.S. gas prices were already trading at their...
Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
May 9 (UPI) -- The national average for gas in the United States has risen to just a penny shy of the high mark set in March, mainly due to the rising cost of crude oil and rising demand ahead of the busy summer driving season. Over the past two...
Americans are feeling the impact of skyrocketing gas prices nationwide. AAA reports the national average cost of a gallon of gas is up to $4.37, four cents higher than the previous record in March. Robert Sinclair, the senior manager of public affairs for AAA Northeast, joins CBS News with more.
NEW YORK -- Drivers are paying more for gas as prices jumped 20 cents across the country in the past two weeks, according to AAA.In New York, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $4.51. In New Jersey, it's $4.47. In Connecticut, it's $4.32.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday, drivers in Westchester County are paying even more.Residents are worried about the prices at the pump. AAA says the $4.71 per-gallon average in the northern suburbs is the highest on record in New York."It's hard on a lot of people that I know and if you don't have...
If your vehicle is running on empty, there's bad news ahead! Ontario gas prices have continued to climb through the weekend, with costs expected to reach $2 per litre or even higher in the coming days. On Sunday, May 8, residents of Ottawa hoping to fill up at the pumps...
The good weather is here and it is time to get things done around farms in New York State. From plowing fields to getting ready to cut, bail or chop hay, farms are busy!. Diesel prices are on the rise, labor costs are increasing and family farms across New York are taking a major hit. The wet spring has also made it rough on farms across New York State. How can we help? Support LOCAL farms! Buy more dairy products like milk to support the hard working dairy farmers and shop the local farmers' markets in your neighborhood.
The cost of filling up the tank keeps going up and up nationwide, as gas prices keep reaching record levels. On Monday, Massachusetts hit a record high of $4.39 per gallon, and that price had already risen by more than a nickel by Wednesday, staying above the national average -- and gas prices are as high as they've ever been since AAA started keeping track of them in 2000, the association told NBC News. In fact, gas costs more than a dollar per gallon more than it did a year ago.
