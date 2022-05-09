Gas prices jump in Ithaca

NEW YORK -- Drivers are paying more for gas as prices jumped 20 cents across the country in the past two weeks, according to AAA.In New York, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $4.51. In New Jersey, it's $4.47. In Connecticut, it's $4.32.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday, drivers in Westchester County are paying even more.Residents are worried about the prices at the pump. AAA says the $4.71 per-gallon average in the northern suburbs is the highest on record in New York."It's hard on a lot of people that I know and if you don't have...

