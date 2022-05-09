ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour and players speak ahead of Game 5

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Hurricanes practiced Monday afternoon...

FanSided

Barry Trotz has fallen right into the Detroit Red Wings laps as their ideal next head coach

The Detroit Red Wings now have an easy No. 1 candidate to be their next coach, as Barry Trotz is available. In true NHL fashion, after missing the playoffs for the first time in four seasons behind the bench amid injuries and COVID-19 absences, Barry Trotz was fired as New York Islanders head coach on Monday morning. It’s worth mentioning Trotz led the Islanders to the Eastern Conference Finals in each of the last two seasons. He had one year left on his contract.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Bruins dealt brutal blow to defense for Game 5 vs. Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins have a difficult task ahead of them in Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes. With their first-round NHL Playoffs series even at 2-2, the Bruins will look to steal a game on the road in Raleigh on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the Bruins have been hit hard by the injury bug, and will be without their top two defenders for Game 5. Both Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm will remain sidelined for Game 5 on Tuesday night but could be back in time for Thursday’s Game 6, per WEEI.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Hopeful Bruins Can Use Hurricanes Fans In Their Favor For Game 5

The Bruins know PNC Arena will be rocking for Game 5 against the Hurricanes on Tuesday night, but Bruce Cassidy is hopeful to use it in their favor. The first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series between Boston and Carolina now is a best-of-three after the Bruins won Games 3 and 4 after dropping Games 1 and 2. It’s clear Hurricanes fans are loud and passionate, all you have to do is listen to the broadcast on TV and hear them constantly cheering.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

First week of NHL playoffs full of fast starts and blowouts

Turns out a two-goal lead is the safest lead in the first round of the NHL playoffs. A three-goal lead? Insurmountable. Fall behind at all in a game? Well, good luck. And there have been plenty of those, too. “In the first period, you can turn it off, which is...
NHL
PIX11

Rangers beat Penguins 5-3 in Game 5 to stay alive in playoffs

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 in Game 5 to keep their season alive in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Wednesday night. Adam Fox, Alexis Lafreniere, Jacob Trouba, Filip Chytil and Ryan Lindgren each scored in the must-win game for the Rangers. Jake Guentzel scored […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

These Bruins players must step up or their season will end vs. Hurricanes

Stop me if you've heard this before: A lack of secondary scoring is proving to be a fatal weakness for the Boston Bruins in a Stanley Cup Playoff series. The Bruins' top three forwards -- Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak -- scored six of the team's nine goals in its Game 3 and Game 4 victories against the Carolina Hurricanes over the weekend.
BOSTON, MA

