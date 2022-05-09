Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour and players speak ahead of Game 5

The Boston Bruins have a difficult task ahead of them in Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes. With their first-round NHL Playoffs series even at 2-2, the Bruins will look to steal a game on the road in Raleigh on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the Bruins have been hit hard by the injury bug, and will be without their top two defenders for Game 5. Both Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm will remain sidelined for Game 5 on Tuesday night but could be back in time for Thursday’s Game 6, per WEEI.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO