Thursday marks three days in a row we’ve had record-breaking temperatures. We are going to get very close to either tying or breaking our record high Friday as well. Expect hot and humid conditions the remainder of Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will get back to a normal pattern as we head into Sunday. Daytime highs will be right around the 70 degree mark most days next week, so if you don’t like the July-like heat, enjoy the days to come.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO