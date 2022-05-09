ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

71-year-old man found dead outside Fayetteville business

WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — A man was found dead Monday morning outside a business in the 300 block of Ray Avenue, and Fayetteville police are looking for the person responsible. Before 5:30 a.m., officers with...

