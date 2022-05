Sally Dawley, the “Butt Lady of Auburn,” receives the Paul Harris Award from Auburn Gold County Rotary President Glenn Kenes on May 3 at Tap & Vine at the White House. The Paul Harris Award is the highest honor Rotary can give to a non-member. Dawley is moving to Orland after ridding Auburn of more than 2.2 million cigarette butts that were flicked onto city streets, parking lots, curbs and flower beds over several years. “I was just heartbroken when I heard she was leaving,” said Jerry Askew, Gold Country Rotary membership chair. “The work she’s put in here is incredible. It’s people like her that make Auburn the amazing town that it is.”

AUBURN, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO