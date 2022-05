Oh great, another article about COVID numbers on the rise. Yes, folks, I'm afraid it is. I, like many of the rest of you, had just assumed we were moving on with our lives. We've ditched the masks and tried to forget phrases like 'social distancing'. No one wants more of this pandemic we've been suffering through the past several years. But if you thought COVID was done with us just because you were done with it? Think again.

