JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa (5/9/22) Larry Swartzendruber Pleasantview Kalona Construction

The Washington County Hawkeye Area Community Action Program office has recently acquired funds to improve and expand their transitional housing facilities. The East Central Iowa Housing Trust Fund approved an award of $97,428 for HACAP to renovate their Old Main housing facility on Lexington Boulevard and complete renovations on one additional unit. This award was born out of the Washington Economic Development Group’s monthly Housing Initiative Group meetings. WEDG Director Mary Audia says after Washington HACAP Operations Manager RenElla Crawford made a request for assistance from the group, they worked with the housing trust fund and the City of Washington create this funding resource, “So what we’re going to do is we put moneys together now where we can help to renovate the space that HACAP is in out on Old Main is what locals call it. We’re going to be able to remodel that and then also add a new unit. They had started a new unit out there but weren’t able to, so now we’re going to be able to finish a 16th unit out there to allow more housing.”
Preliminary designs for the middle school project were approved by the Washington Community School Board Wednesday. Superintendent Willie Stone and Business Manager Jeff Dieleman explained that the documents presented were what was discussed at their April 27th work session, and the deadline for final designs from SVPA Architects and project manager Carl A. Nelson is this July. The board is then expected to let the project out for bid this coming November and then open bids in December. Ground will be broken next year on the $25 million project to relocate the middle school to the high school campus, which was funded by a bond referendum that passed last September with about 75% in favor.
Inflationary changes since the budget planning season have disrupted an annual requirement for the Washington County Recycling Center. The Washington County Board of Supervisors tabled a resolution Tuesday to acknowledge a closure account for the recycling center as required by Iowa Code and the Department of Natural Resources. The county has traditionally budgeted $5,000, though the resolution lists $5,250. County Engineer Jacob Thorius said he added the $250 to account for cost inflation, and his number was based on information given by the DNR. County Auditor Dan Widmer says their current permit for the facility expires on May 19th, though they have a one-month extension after that date to submit the renewal paperwork, “What we don’t want to happen is for them to say, ‘Okay, we don’t have your completed renewal application and so therefore we have to close the doors until you get that taken care of.’”
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warm weather has finally helped the morel mushroom season arrive in force in Iowa. The Iowa DNR posted that officers have spotted morels growing now. The mushrooms typically spring up in the spring with the moist soil as the weather warms during the day but is still cool at night.
The paper-based lunch menu system is a thing of the past for the Mid-Prairie School District. It has implemented the My School Menus online program which gives students a few options to choose from for their lunch. Mid Prairie School District Nutrition Director Cory Evans shares how the old menu system pales in comparison, “The previous system was a paper-based system where it was kind of confusing things. I’m a technology person so I like everything technologically advanced type stuff. So having digital and things that way to track stuff that way, the old system which is like paper menus handwritten, took a lot more time, effort. There is a lot of room for error. Bringing in this computer system that we did bring in, opens lots of options up.”
Northwest Iowa — It looked like a scene out of the 1930’s dust bowl late Thursday afternoon when a dust storm blew through northwest Iowa. The intense dust storm caused a temporary black out due to the amount of dust in the air. The word to describe this weather phenomenon was first used in the United States in 1972.
A concrete overlay on West 5th Street and Lexington Boulevard is progressing in Washington. The Washington County Engineer’s Office states that mainline paving shall resume Thursday morning, beginning at Pioneer Seed and heading west toward Highway 1. Time permitting once the paving is done, Jones Contracting will then work on driveways on West 5th Street. The updated plan for Friday will be to complete paving on Lexington Boulevard from the jail east to Highway 1. The engineer’s office will continue to release updates if any plans change. Drivers are reminded to continue using caution in the work zone. The scheduled end date for the project is June 17th. For questions regarding the project, call 319-653-7731.
A jam-packed month of adult-oriented free programming continues this May at the Washington Public Library. Residents can enjoy a chamber music performance presented by the University of Iowa Arts Share program at 2 p.m. Tuesday. On Wednesday, May 18th is the next installment of the new monthly YMCA Cards and Coffee Book Club which will begin with a discussion of Cheryl Strayed’s book “Wild” at 8:45 a.m. followed by a movie screening at 12:30 p.m. at the library. At 6 p.m. that Wednesday you can hear from local authors John Bain and Summer Lisk, and on Saturday, May 28th at 10 a.m. Library Director Cary Ann Siegfried invites readers to their “Brand New Book Club,” “Which varies a little bit from the usual book club where you all read the same book and then talk about it. So we’re asking people to just read a book off of one of our new bookshelves, then come and talk about what you read and share that experience with everybody else.”
The most important meet to date is here for the Washington track teams when they head to Mount Pleasant tonight for a Class 3A state qualifier. The Demon boys are fresh off of their second consecutive Southeast Conference crown last week in Mount Pleasant. They had 10 event titles led by four time champion Lance Sobaski in the 800m, 1600m, 3200m, and being a part of the victorious 4x400m relay. The girls placed third with three champions including Grace Voss in the high jump, the 4x800m, and distance medley. Between the boys and girls eight of the 10 individuals that competed in an event at state in 2021 are back this spring.
Five KCII area schools were part of the Class 1A state track qualifier meet at Cobra Field in Sigourney Thursday, and six events made sure they will be part of next week’s competition in Des Moines. The Winfield-Mt. Union Wolves owned four of the six bids doled out to KCII area teams Thursday, three belonging to the Lady Wolves. WMU won the shuttle hurdle with a team of Morgan Grelk, Kayreanna Sharar, Josie Nelson and Keetyn Townsley beating the field with their time of 1:11.82. Townsley also took home the title in the 100m hurdles in 16.73 seconds. Jobey Malone won the shot put for the Lady Wolves with her throw of 37 feet. The fourth bid came from the Wolves Cam Buffington, as he flew 20’11” to claim the long jump. The two WMU field event winners, Malone and Buffington talked with KCII sports about their wins. Malone said, “It’s about not getting nervous, staying under control and not overthinking it. I came out with a 37 (feet), so I’m pretty proud of that. I’m really close to the school record so I have been pushing myself to get as far as I can. I had my mind clear and I just threw it.”
