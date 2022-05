He was one of Country Music's biggest hitmaker's in the 1970's. And it lasted virtually the entire decade. By the time I began my on-air radio career in 1974 (48 years ago, how is that possible??), he was already an established country star with a half-dozen Top 10 hits. Yes, if you loved country music in the 70's, there's no doubt you heard and loved Tommy Overstreet.

