Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Zoo endangered chimpanzee is pregnant

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 3 days ago

14-year-old chimpanzee at Oklahoma City Zoo is pregnant. Zoo officials said Nia is expecting a baby that should be born later this fall. The Oklahoma City Zoo on Monday announced that 14-year-old chimpanzee Nia is pregnant.>> Related: Oklahoma City Zoo announces addition of 1-year-old female North American river otterZoo officials said...

Oklahoma horse euthanized due to rabies

A rodeo horse in Logan County, Oklahoma has died after contracting rabies. According to the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC), the Quarter Horse gelding developed neurological signs the last week of April and was confirmed to have the viral disease on May 5. He was euthanized shortly after due to a worsening condition. Three additional horses on the premises who were in the same pasture as the gelding have been placed under a 6 month official quarantine to monitor for signs of illness.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
Petition launched to replace Orlando FreeFall with Tyre Sampson memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s a new push to have the Orlando FreeFall attraction at ICON Park torn down after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death in March. More than 4,000 people have signed a Change.org petition. The group who started it says they want thrill rides to be made safer and they want the Orlando FreeFall drop tower to be torn down.
ORLANDO, FL
Sweet peaches, sweeter honey make Honey Feast a fun Clermont outing – Orlando Sentinel

Tyler Klepps, 22, is pretty comfortable around bees. You can tell because while he dons a veil, he’s otherwise unguarded from the potential fury of the 50,000 or so whose home he is presently dismantling. Frames, heavy with precious honey and alive with the churning bodies of its tiny artisan makers, slide free from the hive and Klepps points out a gentle bump amid the vibrating mass of insects.
CLERMONT, FL
Norman family fears planned turnpike will cut through their farmland

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As plans for the proposed turnpike move forward, an Oklahoma family fears the new road will split their family farm in half. “It’s so devastating for them to even think about coming in here and taking us over,” said Janette Ward. “This is our family farm, and we cannot have a turnpike fit right through the middle of it.”
NORMAN, OK
Yesway Opens New Allsup’s Stores in Texas and New Mexico

The latest new-to-market stores, at 2601 S. Oak Avenue in Mineral Wells, Texas and 820 Highway 70 West in Alamogordo, New Mexico, each contain 5,630 square feet of merchandising space, have 24 fueling positions, and three and four high speed diesel fueling lanes in Alamogordo and Mineral Wells, respectively. These represent the first of two new prototypical store formats Yesway has developed: a large-format convenience store and a hybrid truck stop, which will both be open 24 hours per day. Each of these new prototypes will feature a forecourt with 10 to 20 fueling positions, two to five diesel lanes for the truck stops, and 5,630 to 6,277 square feet, respectively, of interior merchandising space. Customers visiting these new stores will find their favorite Allsup’s world-famous burritos, a full assortment of Yesway and Allsup’s private label snacks; a new trucker/automotive section; high quality fresh Allsup’s bread, milk, and eggs; and a beer cave; along with amenities including Western Union service, ATM availability, and Coin Cloud digital currency machines offering 30+ digital currencies.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
Puerto Rican parade and fest to liven up downtown Orlando – Orlando Sentinel

The countdown for the 2022 Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival is over. This Saturday all roads lead to downtown Orlando where floats, prominent figures and community leaders will mobilize from Rosalind Avenue to Central Boulevard a to end with a party, music, food and crafts celebrating the island’s culture.
ORLANDO, FL
Meow Wolf, a Santa Fe immersive art experience, is coming to Texas

Meow Wolf, familiar to many Texans who visit Santa Fe, is coming to Texas. The award-winning arts and entertainment company that creates immersive, interactive experiences is planning two permanent exhibits in the state. Meow Wolf will open in Grapevine Mills next year and in Houston’s Fifth Ward in 2024 in...
TEXAS STATE
Hyatt, Gencom Unveil Miami River James Knight Center Plan

Hyatt Hotels’ stalled plan to redevelop its downtown Miami River site and adjacent James L. Knight Center is back. Hyatt and Coconut Grove-based Gencom are partnering on a new proposal for three towers with a 615-key hotel and more than 1,500 apartments, and are seeking an extension of Hyatt’s ground lease for the city-owned property, according to the developers’ news release. Event and meeting space would replace and expand by 50 percent the Knight Center, which for four decades has hosted university graduations, conferences and trade shows.
MIAMI, FL
Heat Burst In Oklahoma

This morning in Oklahoma. We saw *** heat first occur in the north central and northwestern portion of the state around 3 30 to 5 30 this morning. If you watched our morning shows or if you follow us on social media, you have probably seen that term heat burst before. But what exactly is going on here? Well, we had some strong thunderstorms out in the south and western portion of the state, but that heat burst occurred right to the north, near the Oklahoma and ceiling area. What happens here is an updraft. That’s the thing that fuels that thunderstorm decreased in strength very quickly, which also means that the thunderstorm was decreasing in strength very quickly as well. The downdraft that has *** lot of that moisture that will produce all of the rain and the hail that hits *** pocket of dry air, all of the moisture evaporates from it. But as that air continues to descend closer to the surface temperatures rise and we see an uptick in temperatures an uptick in heat. So there you go, 80 degrees in the ceiling area, 90 degrees in La Homa, *** very, Very impactful and impressive warming and temperatures there. If you take *** look at your hour by hour temperature change plus 13° in ceiling plus 15° just within the hour in Oklahoma. And that is also very impressive as this heat first occurred. Now, wind speeds were also pretty impressive. If you take *** look, we also had *** high wind warning there highlighted in pink, some of the most impressive wind speeds that we saw were almost 70 mph in Alva, mph in fairview and 62 mph in woodward, all highlighted in pink in the north western and north central portion of the state, very impressive strong wind speeds. Other products that we can use to tell that this was *** heat burst. Was The drop in two points. The increase in wind speeds as I mentioned and *** drop in pressure as well. This is *** graphic that meteorologist Jonathan Kander posted on his facebook page. It’s from the Mezzanine debt, but you can see the exact timing that the heat burst came into the Oklahoma area. The pressure dropped at the same time as those wind speeds increased at the same time, but the dew point dropped and temperatures increased as well. So, *** very impressive phenomena with all of these variables changing over *** very short period of time. Now, oftentimes we will associate thunderstorms with getting rain, but whenever these thunderstorms degrades so quickly that the moisture is evaporating before it gets to the surface, then we really don’t see *** ton of rain in this area. That’s exactly what we saw this morning. If any rain at all, it’s not enough to be measurable less than 1/10 of an inch as always. For more weather updates, you can head it over to KO CIO dot com as well as the KO CIO mobile app. We will always have information on there to give you the first alert.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Beloved Oklahoma City pastor headed back to court

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The pastor of an Oklahoma City church renowned for its many charitable acts is headed to court following his arrest last year. On Nov. 17, 2021, Pastor Scobey and other community members were peacefully protesting the night before Julius Jones was set to be executed.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bizarre items people tried to get through TSA at Orlando airport

ORLANDO – Frequent travelers likely know that certain items are not allowed through security at the airport nor on the plane – guns, stun guns, lighters, drills and drill bits, liquids over three ounces – yet TSA employees have found some interesting items stowed in passengers’ carry-on luggage recently at Orlando International Airport:
ORLANDO, FL
Rail link worth billions won’t go through Texas after Abbott used trade as ‘political tool’

SANTA TERESA, N.M. — The Mexican government said it intends to shift long-range plans to build a trade railway connection worth billions of dollars from Texas to New Mexico in the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott’s stepped-up border inspections last month, which were widely criticized as being financially damaging and may now leave a lasting impact on relations between Texas and its No. 1 trading partner.
TEXAS STATE
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against Florida’s dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek district | Orlando Area News | Orlando

A federal judge has tossed the first challenge to Florida’s law dissolving Disney’s Reedy Creek special district. The lawsuit filed on behalf of residents of Orange and Osceola counties argued that the dissolution would result in increased taxation for residents forced to bear maintenance costs formerly handled by the Walt Disney World theme park. The judge dismissed the case on two grounds.
ORLANDO, FL
Fort Pierce woman wins $1 million

FORT PIERCE — Karen Melendez Escalante said she buys lottery tickets typically about three times a week. But the $20 scratch-off the Fort Pierce resident said she purchased May 1 at a local gas station apparently wound up being very atypical. She won $1 million. Melendez Escalante, 22, claimed...
FORT PIERCE, FL
In Texas, two lizards battle for territory – News Center

Fifty years ago, the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge overflowed with prairie lizards. Today, the species can’t be found there. Prairie lizards are retreating from Texas landscapes, apparently bullied from their habitats by the rival Texas spiny lizard, suggests an ongoing study by biologists at The University of Texas at Arlington.
TEXAS STATE
Central Florida taxpayers sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek district | Orlando Area News | Orlando

A group of Central Florida taxpayers are suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over a recently signed law that would dissolve Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek special district. The group are suing for two reasons. Firstly, they believe the obligations of Disney under that district will be passed on to area taxpayers (a fear echoed by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings). They also think that Disney’s First Amendment rights were violated when the state passed a law they admitted was punishing Disney for its criticism of the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.
ORLANDO, FL
Rent in these Texas cities is rising faster than Austin rent

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City leaders and developers cheered as they cut the ribbon for Vi Collina Apartments on Thursday, signifying the grand opening of an affordable housing complex at a time when rents are increasing at historic rates. The 170-unit complex in the East Riverside neighborhood off of Oltorf...
AUSTIN, TX

