See how many historic sites in Wyoming are at risk of flooding

Elk calving season is upon us! Yellowstone National Park staff is offering crucial tips and guidelines to ensure a safe visit in the park. We tend to think of bison roaming Yellowstone, but elk are the most abundant megafauna in the national park. In fact, Yellowstone provides summer range for an estimated 10,000–20,000 elk, or wapiti (Cervus canadensis). On average, six to seven herds roam the park during warmer months. This means a whole lot of action during the fall rut… And a whole lot of babies come spring.

