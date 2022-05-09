ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Among Worst States to Be a Cop, Report Says

By Joy Greenwald
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wyoming is among the worst states to pursue a career in law enforcement, according to a report released Monday. Personal-finance website WalletHub ranked Wyoming 12th worst in the nation on its...

y95country.com

Comments / 0

Related
106.3 Cowboy Country

Wyoming Reports Three More COVID-19 Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported three more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,817. The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:. An older adult Crook County man died in March. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people...
WYOMING STATE
106.3 Cowboy Country

Man Gets 75 Months in Prison After $150M Fentanyl Bust in Wyoming

A Washington man who was busted in southeast Wyoming last summer with a massive amount of fentanyl has been sentenced to 75 months in federal prison. Diego J. Aguilar-Valdovinos, 29, of Federal Way, was arrested on July 27, 2021, after a Wyoming trooper stopped him for speeding on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne and discovered 24 pounds of fentanyl in the trunk of his rental car.
CHEYENNE, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country

Laramie College Debt Ratio Ranks High Nationally

National college debt has reached an all-time high in 2022, breaking a staggering $1.61 trillion milestone. Small wonder college-bound individuals are looking for inexpensive education options. The University of Wyoming has some of the lowest tuition rates in the country. Naturally, you might assume that means Wyoming residents have lower college debt than most other states. But, according to a new survey by WalletHub, that is not the case.
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
State
Connecticut State
State
Arkansas State
106.3 Cowboy Country

UW Herbarium Plants New K-12 Biodiversity Program

The Rocky Mountains are home to a diverse and unique plant ecosystem. At the University of Wyoming's Rocky Mountain Herbarium, rests the largest collection of Rocky Mountain plantlife in the country. Its collections and online resources are utilized by experts and researchers across the world. And now Wyoming students can now explore the Herbarium's collection of knowledge too.
LARAMIE, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country

The Most INTERESTING Coffee Shop in Wyoming is in Downtown Cheyenne

Some cities have a Starbucks or Dunkin (formerly Dunkin Donuts) located on every corner. And typically their drive thru lines are wrapped around the building. However, that's not the case for Cheyenne when it comes to coffee shops. We definitely have more a local vibe with coffee shops around the capital city. So where is, not just the best coffee shop in all of Wyoming, but also the most INTERESTING? It just so happens that it's in downtown Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opportunity Competition#Job Hazards Protections
106.3 Cowboy Country

Which Wyoming hoopster wore it best? No. 0

LARAMIE -- Do you ever see a number on a Wyoming basketball jersey and think of all the great players to wear it?. In this summer series, I’ll give you my take on which Pokes’ hoopster was the best ever to don each number. The criteria are simple: How did he perform at UW? What kind of impact did he have on the program?
LARAMIE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
106.3 Cowboy Country

Eight Laramie High School Students Sign for College

The final signing ceremony for Laramie High School students pursuing athletics or activities in college was on Tuesday night. The event featured nine students with only eight able to make this event. Senior Landon Whisenant signed to play Division I soccer at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. Landon...
LARAMIE, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country

NBA Fans Got Nothing on Laramie! Still Rank Well As Basketball Fans

First and foremost, let's remember the great season that our Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls had. The Cowboys made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament and the Cowgirls made it to the Sweet Sixteen of the NIT. What a show they put on! They are both prime examples of why Laramie basketball fandom is hyped. And despite not having an NBA team in southeast Wyoming, Laramie ranks pretty well in terms of overall basketball fans.
LARAMIE, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country

High Wind Watch For SE Wyoming Upgraded To Warning For Monday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has upgraded a previous High Wind Watch for southeast Wyoming to a High Wind Warning. High Wind Warnings are in effect from this morning into the early evening hours tonight for west winds of 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The warning includes Arlington, Laramie, Cheyenne, Wheatland, Lusk, Torrington, Harrison, Chadron and Alliance as well as the I-80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
CHEYENNE, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country

Stronger Than Normal Earthquake Rocks Yellowstone

Earthquakes are a normal occurrence in Yellowstone - after all, it is a supervolcano. But, according to the United States Geological Survey, the National Park typically experiences minor earthquakes of a magnitude 2 or below on the Richter Scale. On Tuesday, May 11, that was not the case when a magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattled Yellowstone.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
106.3 Cowboy Country

106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy