NEW BEDFORD — The Old Bedford Village Development Corporation Tuesday hosted a meet and greet Tuesday for David Cash, regional director of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency since February. "It was so great to hear from you and hear the wide range of questions and concerns that you have," Cash told the group. "Everything's tied together whether it's food, or safety, or jobs, or the environment ... It's all tied together." ...

