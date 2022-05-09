ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, OH

Doug N. Ruehl

People's Defender
People's Defender
 4 days ago
Doug N. Ruehl, age 70 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. Doug was born June 3, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Edward and Dorothy (Bollinger) Ruehl. Survivors include his wife, Susan Ruehl of Manchester; sons Chad Ruehl and Stephanie of Oxford, Ohio and Brian Ruehl and Kristie of Batavia, Ohio; sister Nancy Ruehl and Lou of Milford; grandchildren Shelby Ruehl, Brianna Ruehl and Evan Ruehl; and other brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews out of state. Private services will be held by the family following cremation. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family. Memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hope.

People's Defender

People's Defender

