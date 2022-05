National college debt has reached an all-time high in 2022, breaking a staggering $1.61 trillion milestone. Small wonder college-bound individuals are looking for inexpensive education options. The University of Wyoming has some of the lowest tuition rates in the country. Naturally, you might assume that means Wyoming residents have lower college debt than most other states. But, according to a new survey by WalletHub, that is not the case.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO