Wyoming State

Wyoming Among Worst States to Be a Cop, Report Says

By Joy Greenwald
 3 days ago
Wyoming is among the worst states to pursue a career in law enforcement, according to a report released Monday. Personal-finance website WalletHub ranked Wyoming 12th worst in the nation on its...

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming.

