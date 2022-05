The developer of the Fairways at Turtle Creek will have a little more time to fine-tune exactly what the O'Fallon City Council will vote on in terms of a site plan and permit request. That was the governing body's decision at its April 28 meeting, when it voted 7-3 to grant a 7-month extension (from Aug. 2022) to developer Ed Schultz.

O'FALLON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO