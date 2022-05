SALT LAKE CITY — An Orem man is the latest to be sentenced to prison in connection with a romance fraud scheme involving hundreds of victims. Jeffersonking Anyanwu, 34, was sentenced late last month to 63 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering last June, court records state. Anyanwu was originally facing five other charges relating to money laundering and fraud, but they were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

